Private buyer and small business new car registrations UP in April

New car registrations by small businesses and private buyers rose in April 2022, but were more than offset by a one-third fall in fleet registrations.

The car industry is having a bit of a torrid time with a shortage of components – especially ‘Chips’ – and production and registrations of new cars have been lower this year even than Covid-hit 2021.

But it is starting to look like, even though numbers are lower, profits aren’t going to be, as discounts are hard to find on any new cars and car makers prioritise the most profitable, and ‘green’ sales.

So although new car registrations fell in April, registration of new cars by private buyers and small businesses actually rose – by 4.8 per cent and 15.4 per cent respectively – with the drop caused by a one-third drop in fleet registrations – the big discount sales – with a total of 119,167 cars registered, a drop of 15.8 per cent on April 2021.

AFVs did pretty well in April, with BEVs up by 40.9 per cent to 12,899, and Hybrids up by 18.3 per cent. PHEVs, however, fell by a third.

Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO, said,

The worldwide semiconductor shortage continues to drag down the market, with global geopolitical issues threatening to undermine both supply and demand in the coming months. Manufacturers are doing everything they can to deliver the latest low and zero emission vehicles, and those considering purchase should look to place their orders now to benefit from incentives, low interest rates and reduced running costs.