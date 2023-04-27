Range Rover Classic by Inverted gets 450bhp electric Tesla power

The Range Rover Classic gets an electric makeover from Inverted with 450bhp Tesla power and prices starting at £270,000.

Whatever your take is on the conversion of classic cars to electric cars, it seems the trend is here to stay as well-heeled motorists flock to make classics a daily driver with EV power and modern conveniences.

We’ve already seen Lunaz roll out a number of classic EV conversions, including an electric Classic Range Rover.

Now, UK company Inverted – dubbed ‘British EV Regeneration Specialists’ – have jumped on the bandwagon with their Range Rover Classic EV conversion, planning to build six a year with prices starting from £270,000, a chunk more than even the new Range Rover SV’s bonkers price tag.

Still, an electric Range Rover Classic is always going to be a lot rarer than a new Range Rover and, you’d hope, won’t shed value in the way a new Range Rover will once the car market gets back to normal.

Inverted has revealed the first of its Classic Range Rover EV’s – #001 – which comes with a reconditioned low-mileage Tesla 80kWh battery and Large Dive Unit, delivering 450bhp and able to shove the old Rangie to 60mph in 5.0 seconds.

The original 4WD axles are retained and uprated, with uprated Alcon brakes at the front and an optional Handling Pack with adjustable shocks, anti-roll bars and 25 per cent stiffer springs.

Every Range Rover Classic (Inverted sources it and it’s included in the price) gets a total restoration with a classic interior to customers’ spec, with this #001 car coming with Mocha leather and Harris Tweed, additional soundproofing, Air Con, Central Locking, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, posh Sound, heated seats and USBs.

You can have Inverted’s electric Range Rover Classic in 2-door, 4-door and LSE versions, and although prices start at £270,000 it’ll be a lot more once you add your wish list.