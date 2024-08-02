Range Rover Electic waiting list grows to 41,000 as JLR reports record revenues

The waiting list for the electric Range Rover grows to 41,000 ahead of its debut as Jaguar Land Rover reports record Q1 revenues.

The new Electric Range Rover is getting close to its official debut as the first electric Land Rover model, ahead of which the waiting list for the new Rangie EV has grown to 41,000.

That’s an impressive number of buyers wanting to grab one, but with that 41,000 number representing two-thirds of Range Rover production last year we wonder how long those 41k buyers will be waiting to get one on their drive, especially with JLR warning of constrained production in Q2 and Q3 because of the summer shutdown and problems with aluminium supplies.

Still, having a big order book is not the worst problem for a car maker, especially when they’re making record revenues, which is exactly what JLR did in their Q1 financial year results to the end of June.

Following the record revenues for last year for JLR at £29bn we reported in May, JLR is now reporting their best ever Q1 results with profit before tax of £693m – up from £435m in the previous year – on revenues of £7.3bn, with an EBIT of 8.5%.

Adrian Mardell, JLR CEO, said:

Thanks to the hard work and commitment of our people, JLR has delivered an outstanding set of results in the first quarter, with record revenues and an increase in year?on?year quarterly profits of nearly 60 per cent.