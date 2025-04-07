New Toyota C-HR Hybrid Orange Edition ARRIVES to top the C-HR offerings

The Toyota C-HR Orange Edition arrives to top Toyota’s C-HR range with Hybrid power, a big spec and cosmetic tweaks.

The current Toyota C-HR range arrived on sale in the UK at the end of 2023, still with a bit of a funky design but looking a bit more grown-up than its predecessor.

Power came from a Hybrid or a PHEV – with five trim options and prices starting at £31,290 – but now the initial C-HR Premiere Edition is gone Toyota has a replacement – the Toyota C-HR Orange Edition – to top the range.

The Orange Edition comes with standard bi-tone paint job, with a black roof, tailgate and rear quarters and a new Metallic Oxide paint job complemented by 19″ matt grey alloys.

Inside, the upholstery is a combination of faux leather and suede in dark grey with contrasting burgundy highlights, with matching trim on the door cards and Piano Black detailing.

There’s a decent spec as standard, with HUD, Ambient Lighting, Panoramic Roof, Sports seats in the front, Climate, Toyota’s Safety Sense Pack with Adaptive High Beam LED headlights, driver monitor camera and Front Cross Traffic.

In addition to the decent spec you can also add an Adventure Pack – with side steps and front and rear skirts – a Sport PAck and a Style Pack.

The C-HR Orange Edition costs from £39,295 with the 1.8-litre Hybrid and £43,645 for the 2.0-litre PHEV.