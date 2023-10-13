New Toyota C-HR Full model range and prices announced

The new Toyota C-HR goes on sale with a choice of Hybrid and PHEV powertrains, five model choices and prices from £31,290

Back in June, the new Toyota C-HR arrived, and it’s effectively a new Prius (which we don’t get in the UK), wrapped up in a still funky, but more grown-up body, improved materials quality, and sustainable boxes ticked for the interior which comes with an up to 12.3″ digital dash and 12.3″ infotainment (depending on how much you spend).

Now, the new C-HR goes on sale in the UK with a choice of Hybrid and PHEV powertrains, a 4WD option (to come) and, initially at least, a choice of five trim levels.

Power comes from a choice of Hybrid 1.8 and 2.0-litre petrol engines plus electric motor and, next year, PHEV options too.

The entry-level C-HR Icon (£31,290) comes with a 1.8-litre Hybrid with 17″ alloys, power-folding door mirrors, cloth upholstery, 7.0″ driver display and 8.0″ infotainment, smart entry, auto wipers, Nav, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and much safety stuff.

The C-HR Design (£34,685) also gets the 1.8-litre Hybrid but adds 18″ alloys, privacy glass, parking sensors, heated and cooled front seats, 12.3″ driver display and infotainment, wireless phone charging and rear USB-C ports. You can also option a Panoramic roof and bi-tone paint.

The CH-R Excel (£38,150) keeps the 1.8-litre Hybrid and adds 19″ alloys, bi-tone paint, sports seats, ambient lighting, Panoramic Roof, Panoramic View Monitor, more safety stuff, cornering lights and more options such as posh JBL Sound and Tech Pack.

The ‘sporty’ C-HR GR Sport (£40,645) gets the 2.0-litre Hybrid with Toyota Gazoo Racing design add-ons 20″ GR Sport alloys, HUD, JBL Sound, digital rear-view camera.

Finally, and for a limited time, there’s a C-HR Premiere Edition (£42,720) and gets all the standard and option features of the C-HR Excel plus leather, bi-tone paint with Sulfer Metallic with Astral Black roof.

The new Toyota C-HR is now on sale with first customer cars expected in January 2024.