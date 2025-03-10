Range Rover with Overfinch Velocity makeover will set you back AT LEAST £250,000

The 2025 Range Rover Overfinch Velocity Edition is now available with much titivation of Autobiography and SV Range Rover models.

There was a time, long ago, when Overfinch makeovers of the Range Rover were the deafult – and pretty much the only – aftermarket titivation options on offer, and were focussed on performance enhancements at a time when Range Rovers were in need of a bit more oomph and better road manners.

But times have changed, and there is now a plethora of companies eager to titivate your Range Rover with cosmetic titivations often verging on the vulgar side of good taste. And, to a great extent, Overfinch is now one of them.

The latest creation from Overfinch is the 2025 Range Rover Velocity Edition, which comes with a comprehensive makeover and a thumping price tag; it costs from £104,589 on top of the price of either an Autobiography or SV V8. This means you have to add at least £142,500 to that cost for a SWB Autobiography and £178,180 if you start with a Range Rover SV LWB.

The titivations include a set of 24″ wheels forged for a single lump of aluminium – complete with self-levelling centre cap – carbon fibre wide body kit including bonnet dome, Overfinch script on the bonnet and rear lightbar, roof spoiler and twin exhausts.

Inside, there’s Overfinch’s ‘Aurora’ seats with extended leather, lots of carbon fibre and four-seat layout. Overfich will also boost the standard V8’s 529bhp to 612bhp if you want.