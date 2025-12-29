Renault EV Concept manages 626 ‘MOTORWAY’ miles on the Scenic E-Tech’s battery

The electric Renault Filante has managed to run for 626 miles on a single charge of the Scenic E-Tech’s battery at an average of 63mph.

Now it’s Renault’s turn to demonstrate how far you can go in an EV at ‘Motorway’ speeds with the Filante Concept.

Fitted with the 87kWh battery pack from the Renault Scenic E-Tech, the Filante – a single-seat, aerodynamic one-off concept – drove for 626 miles on a single charge at an average speed of 63mph, finishing its 10-hour run in Morocco with 11% battery left, meaning it would have managed 680 miles, almost twice that of the Scenic E-Tech with the same battery, with an average electricity consumption of 7.8kWh/100km.

Sandeep Bhambra, Chief Designer Advanced Renault, said:

Filante Record 2025 was engineered to become the first road-worthy car to drive 1,000 km at over 100 km/h without recharging, with an 87 kWh battery exactly like the one powering Scenic E-Tech electric. This accomplishment took a lot of exacting work on several fronts – ultra-efficient aerodynamics of course, the low-rolling-resistance tyres, the lightweight materials (including carbon fibre and 3D-printed aluminium components) and advanced technical features (steer-by-wire for instance).

Well done Renault for achieving the record, but we’re not entirely sure how relevant it is in the real world when it took the creation of a car bearing no resemblance to one you can buy, weighing half that of the Scenic E-Tech and the creation of special tyres to achieve the desired result.