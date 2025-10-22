Skoda Superb sets WORLD RECORD for distance travelled on a single tank of fuel

Rally star Miko Marczyk has set a new world record for distance travelled on a single tank of fuel, driving a Skoda Superb 1,759 miles.

Go back to pre- Dieselgate times, and diesel-engined cars ruled the market in the UK and Europe, with 48% of new cars registered in 2015 in the UK boasting a diesel powertrain.

That was thanks to misguided tax benefits for the lower CO2 emissions of a diesel engine (despite higher NOx and other nasties), better economy than petrol-engined cars, and appealing low-down grunt persuading buyers that diesel was the best choice.

But the Dieselgate mess and the subsequent loss of tax breaks for diesel cars have seen diesel’s share of the UK market drop to just 6% last year, despite them still being the best option for high-mileage drivers.

With such low demand for diesels, many car makers now offer no diesel options at all, but Skoda still does and very good they are for business users to plough up and down the motorway every day.

To prove that point, Polish Rally star Mico Marcsyk set out to see how far his Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI – a base model with low-rolling resistance tyres and Sportline suspension – could manage on a single tank of fuel.

His journey in the Superb took him from Poland, through Germany and on to Paris before heading back to Poland via the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, averaging almost 50mph and covering 1,759 miles for a new world record.

Try doing that in an EV.