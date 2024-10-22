Renault Scenic E-Tech wins Car of the Year gong – wins too for VW, BMW, Hyundai and more

Parkers has declared the Renault Scenic E-Tech the Car of the Year, joining a roster of winners dominated by EVs.

Perhaps it’s because car makers are running scared of ICE cars that every shortlist for a Car of the Year gong is now dominated by electric cars, despite private buyers unconvinced by an EV future, scared off by high purchase prices and petrified they’ll shed half their value as soon as they drive out of the showroom.

So it’s no surprise to see Parkers annual Car of the Year awards similarly dominated by EVs. Equally, it’s no surprise the ultimate award for the Car of the Year goes to the Renault Scenic E-Tech, also the 2024 European Car of the Year winner, although at prices starting at over £40k it’s a lot to pay for a compact Renault SUV. Still, you could grab one a few months old for not much more than half that.

The Scenic E-Tech also grabbed the Medium Family Car Award and Renault grabbed the award for Best First Car with the Clio. The full list of winners is as follows.

Car of the Year: Renault Scenic E-Tech

Best First Car: Renault Clio

Best Small Family Car: Skoda Kamiq

Best Medium Family Car: Renault Scenic E-Tech

Best Large Family Car: Volkswagen ID. 7

Best Company Car: BMW i4

Best Fun Car: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Best Seven-Seater Car: Kia EV9

Best Value Car: Vauxhall Corsa Yes Edition

Best Luxury Car: BMW i7 and 7 Series

Best Used Car: BMW 3 Series (F30)