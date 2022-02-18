Renault TEASES new Hydrogen-Powered Concept Car

Renault teases a new concept car with a new design language that eschews EV power for a hydrogen-powered combustion engine.

The received wisdom is that the future of cars is all about battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and that the combustion engine is dead and buried, consigned to the history bin and not suitable for a new ‘green’ world.

But some car makers don’t buy in to the argument that we should simply dump more than a century of ICE development and throw everything at BEVs, and that we should instead – or alongside BEVs – be looking at alternative ‘green’ fuels to power ICE cars.

That means anything from bio-fuels to hydrogen fuel cells, but there’s a growing interest in using hydrogen to power ICE cars, with Toyota already developing track Corolla with hydrogen ICE as well as a hydrogen-powered V8.

Now, Renault looks to be throwing its hat in to the hydrogen-powered ICE ring with a new concept car (teased above) which, they say, will be revealed in May and feature hydrogen fuel for its ICE.

From what we can see in the teased image (above), it looks like Renault is eschewing its latest design language seen in cars like the Megane E-Tech Electric with its curvy look for something more akin to the retro-look electric Renault 5 concept we saw last year.

Expect more teases for this hydrogen=powered ICE from Renault before it’s revealed in May.