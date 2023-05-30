Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’ – a long name for a titivated Cullinan

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’ arrives as a limited run of 62 cars with a ‘Space-inspired’ cosmetic makeover.

Astonishingly, it’s five years since the Rolls-Royce Cullinan arrived as Rolls-Royce headed down the SUV route to boost its coffers, and with prices starting at around £300k – and sales strong – it’s a proper success for Rolls-Royce, even if it’s probably one of the least visually appealing SUVs on the market.

But just because the starting price of the Cullinan is an eye-watering £300k, it doesn’t mean there isn’t room for ‘Special’ models at bigger prices, and we’ve already seen the Cullinan Black Badge arrive with a ‘Dark’ makeover and a bit more power, and the Cullinan ‘Neon Nights’ boasting RR’s boldest paint jobs.

Now it’s time for a ‘special of a special’ with the arrival of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’, a Cullinan Black Badge with a ‘Space-inspired’ makeover and, doubtless, a price somewhat higher than the £350k a ‘regular’ black badge. Just 62 are being built.

The Blue Shadow is apparently inspired by the Karman Line, an imaginary boundary between Earth and Space – 62 miles up – and has a Stardust Blue paint job which is inspired by the deep blue in the Earth’s upper atmosphere, satin grille and a Spirit of Ecstacy 3D printed in titanium with a blue tint.

Inside, there’s a Starlight headliner inspired by the Moon complete with 250,000 stitches and 1,183 fibre optic stars in a mix of white and blue, perforated artwork on the seats to look like clouds and a bespoke luggage set.

Power for the Black Badge Blue Shadow is unchanged from the regular Black Badge’s 592bhp and 664lb/ft of torque sent to all four wheels through the standard eight-speed auto ‘box.

RR boss Torsten Muller-Otvos said:

With Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow, we venture to the fabled Kármán Line, where the constraints of Earth give way to the infinite freedom of outer space: a zone of incomparable beauty, mystery and boundless possibility. In creating Blue Shadow, the Bespoke Collective of designers, engineers and craftspeople captured this spirit by embarking on their own voyage of discovery, once again pushing the boundaries of craftsmanship.

There’s no official price for the Cullinan Blue Shadow, but as they’re all sold it’s fairly irrelevant.