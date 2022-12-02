Second-Generation electric VW ID.3 TEASED ahead of 2023 debut

The tease begins for the second-generation electric Volkswagen ID.3 which will arrive in 2023 with updated styling, infotainment and material quality.

It’s a bit more than three years since VW’s plan to redeem its Dieslegate shenanigans by diving headlong into electric cars began in earnest with the arrival of the electric VW ID.3.

That arrival has been followed by more ID electric models – from the ID.4 to the ID Buzz – and now VW is planning the second generation of the ID.3 with a new model which aims to fix the problems the ID.3 has, teasing the second-generation model ahead of a debut in 2023.

The problems VW needs to fix include some rather poor material choices and a more than poor infotainment system (a problem shared with the Golf 8), and it seems VW acknowledges the drawbacks and is addressing them with the new model.

With exterior titivations to bumpers and lights, the new ID.3 looks to be more of a facelift than any sort of radical new car, but the bigger changes appear to be in the cabin, with a jump in materials quality and software which actually works (VW hopes).

VW is giving the ID.3 a bigger 12″ infotainment screen and promises much-improved performance and functionality as well as upgrades to stuff like Travel Assist and Park Assist.

VW’s Imelda Labbé said:

The new ID.3 demonstrates our commitment to quality, design and sustainability. The design has matured, and we’ve upgraded the materials used in the interior. The needs of our customers are always front and centre for us. That’s why we listen carefully and focus on gearing our product portfolio to their requirement.

Despite the tease only just starting for the new ID.3, VW is already taking orders in Germany. But despite adding Wolfsburg to the Zwickau and Dresden plants already producing the ID.3 it’ll be a year before customer cars arrive.