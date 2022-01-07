Should we start turning Petrol Stations in to EV Charging Hubs? Shell already is.

Shell has started turning existing petrol stations in to EV hubs, with a new rapid charge hub for electric cars in Fulham, London.

There was a time, not so long ago, that the UK was dotted with more than 40,000 petrol stations, many in villages with just a pump or two and a little old man shuffling out to fill your tank for you and give your windscreen a quick wipe over.

But times have changed, and there are now only around 8,000 petrol stations in the UK and in rural areas, and central London, they’re as rare as hens’ teeth.

But with the rise and rise of EVs, should we start turning those petrol stations in to EV charging hubs to accommodate the increase in EV ownership?

It’s a moot point with the numbers of petrol stations left, and many petrol station plots will be too small to offer service for drivers who will be on-site much longer with an EV charge than a quick splash and dash of petrol.

But as it tries to reinvent itself as a ‘Green’ business, Shell has started to look at existing petrol forecourts and the viability of turning them into EV charging hubs. And the first is now open.

The existing Shell petrol station in Fulham, London, has now been turned into Shell’s first dedicated charging hub in the UK, complete with nine rapid chargers delivering up to 175kW of charge, a mini Waitrose, Costa Coffee and free WiFi.

Bernie Williamson, General Manager, Mobility, Shell UK, said:

Shell Recharge Fulham Road features 9 ultra-rapid charge points however, it is more than a charging hub. At Little Waitrose and Partners you can grab a snack, pick up dinner or stock up on essentials. Or you can grab your favourite cup of Costa Coffee while your EV charges! The opening of Shell Recharge Fulham Road is a special moment for me personally and for Shell UK’s EV ambitions. I do hope you are able to come along and say hello.

Expect to turn up soon at your local Shell for a fill-up and discover you’re driving a dinosaur.