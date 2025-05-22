Skoda Elroq the BEST-SELLING EV in UK and Europe in April – Tesla Model Y drops to ninth

The Skoda Elroq was the best-selling electric car in Europe and the UK in April, with the VW Group the top-selling manufacturer.

There’s still a lack of interest in electric cars – certainly from private buyers – although government incentives and big manufacturer discounts see sales of EVs growing, although not at the rate expected.

The only EV maker managing to negotiate the fickle EV field profitably has been Tesla, but Elon Musk’s recent antics (and increased competition) seem to have taken the woke glow off Tesla as sales fall.

That’s clearly illustrated by April sales figures for EVs in Europe 28 (that’s the EU plus the UK), which show the Tesla Model Y dropping to ninth place after a strong result for VW Group cars.

Topping the EV sales chart for April was the electric Skoda Elroq with 7,998 sales, followed by the VW ID. 3 with 6,932 (up 34%), VW ID.7 with 6,776 and VW ID. 4 with 6,297.

Coming in behind the VW Group top four was the Kia EV3 with 5,680, Renault 5 with 5,662, BMW iX1 with 5,518, Skoda Enyaq with 5,037, Tesla Model Y with 4,495 and Citroen C3 rounding out the top 10 with 3,962.

The big losers in April were the Volvo EX30, down by 57%, Tesla Model Y by 53%, and Tesla Model 3 by 41%

When it comes to the manufacturers’ top trumps, those top places from VW models make VW far and away number one with 23,514, followed by BMW with 14,867 and Skoda with 13,598. Tesla, routinely the best-selling EV manufacturer, dropped to 11th place, one below Chinese manufacturer BYD.