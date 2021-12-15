Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV – Skoda’s take on the electric VW ID.5 – TEASED ahead of debut

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV, a coupe version of the Enyaq iV and Skoda’s take on the VW ID.5, is teased ahead of a debut in the New Year.

We’ve had the Skoda Enyaq iV with us for more than a year and it is, many say, a more rounded and practical EV its VW ID.3 sibling.

Now, Skodas is about to deliver the next instalment in the Enyaq iV range with the imminent arrival of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV – due to debut on 31 January 2022 – so, of course, the ‘tease’ needs to start, even though there’s unlikely to be anything much to reveal.

Just like the ID.5, the Enyaq Coupe iV will be just the same as the Enyaq iV from the B-Pillar forward, but with a ‘lifestyle’ coupe roofline to add a bit more style without, we hope, compromising headroom and boot space by much.

Just like the regular Enyaq iV, the Coupe iV is expected to be offered in a trio of basic models – the iV 60, the iV 80, and the iV80x – with, respectively, 177bhp, 201bhp and 2612bhp, with the iV 80X getting all-wheel drive and the likelihood of a vRS version to follow.

It’s expected the Coupe iV will also get a slightly improved official range thanks to its slippier shape and have improved charging rates too.

Expect another tease or two before the Enyaq Coupe iV is officially revealed at the end of next month.