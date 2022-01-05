Skoda Kodiaq and Kamiq SUVs get revised trim levels with bigger spec for 2022

The Skoda Kodiaq and Skoda Kamiq SUVs get updated for 2022 with revised trim levels offering increased spec and value.

Even though it can be a bit of a wait for any new car at the moment as ‘Covid and Chips’ stymies production, Skoda is tempting buyers in with trim updates for the Kodiaq and Kamiq for 2022 promising improved spec and better value for money.

The Kodiaq range sees the new SE Drive trim level replacing the current SE trim, with additions to the SE spec including 18″ Ascella alloys, electric folding door mirrors, Amundsen Sat Nav with 8″ infotainment screen, Infotainment Online for a year, front parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Engine options for the Kodiaq SE Drive, available as a five or seven-seat model, are a 1.5-litre TSI petrol and 2.0-litre TDI, both with 148bhp and the option of a seven-speed DSG ‘box. The 2.0-litre TDI can also be had with four-wheel drive and prices start from £30,415.

If you want to push the boat out on a new Kodiaq, then the new Kodiaq SE L Executive offers 19″ Cursa alloys, leather, electric driver’s seat with memory, rear-view camera and seven seats as standard.

Engine options for the SE L Executive are the same as the SE Drive plus a 2.0-litre TSI with 187bhp and 2.0-litre TDI with 198bhp with four-wheel drive option on the more powerful petrol and diesel models. Prices start at £34,275.

Skoda has also introduced the SE L Executive trim on the Kamiq too, with 18″ Vega alloys, heated front seats, rear-view camera and front parking sensors, with a choice of 1.0-litre TSI or 1.5-litre TSI. Prices start at £24,465.