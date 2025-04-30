Skoda opens an AMAZON Showroom – but you can’t actually buy online

Skoda has opened on Amazon with a new showroom showcasing its entire UK range, including the electric Enyaq and Elroq.

We’ve already killed the High Street by going online to buy almost everything, so the news that Skoda has opened an Amazon Showroom made us wonder if it’s the first step to dump physical showrooms by Skoda UK, and force us to not only buy only EVs but to do so at the same time as we’re busy buying endless tat after a half bottle of red. But that’s not the case.

In fact, the one thing you can’t do on Skoda’s new Amazon Showroom is buy anything, but you can do plenty of research on the entire Skoda range, and much more besides.

According to Skoda, the new Amazon Showroom is about blending online discovery with trusted dealer support because 47% of potential buyers value the convenience of online research, but 82% prefer to visit a physical showroom when it comes to actually completing a purchase.

So the online showroom covers Skoda’s full range – including the electric Elroq and Enyaq – allowing potential buyers to browse and check real-time local availability, request a test drive, explore and calculate finance options, compare models and arrange to make the purchase in person at a Skoda Dealership.

Matthew Bowden, Director of Skoda UK, said:

Online browsing and research are part of everyday life, which is why we’re so excited to launch the Škoda showroom at Amazon. It gives prospective customers more opportunities to find their next car and see where it’s available, all from the comfort of their home.

If you want to go and play with Skoda’s Amazon Showroom, click here.