Skoda Scala and Skoda Kamiq SUV get a facelift and extra tech

Skoda has revealed facelifts for the Skoda Scala and Skoda Kamiq, with the usual tweaks to bumpers, grille, lights and wheels plus additional tech.

It’s time for Skoda to refresh a couple of its smaller models, with facelifts revealed for both the Skoda take on the VW Golf – the Skoda Scala – and the Skoda take on the VW T-Cross – the Skoda Kamiq.

Skoda Kamiq Facelift

This isn’t a huge update for the Kaimiq, but there are the usual facelift staples of new front grille, bumpers, LED lights and new 17″ alloys (18″ optional).

Inside, there’s an 8.0″ digital instrument panel (10.25″ if you pay more) and 8.25″ infotainment and four USB-C ports, as well as a smattering of ‘sustainable’ materials to tick the woke box

Engine options are a 1.0-litre TSI with 99bhp and a five-speed manual ‘box, a 1.0-litre TSI with 115bhp and auto option and a 1.5-litre with 150bhp and seven-speed DSG option.

Skoda Scala Facelift

The Skoda Scala is Skoda’s take on the VW Golf, and it too gets a facelift for 2024.

Just like the Kamiq, the Scala gets a new grille, slimmer headlights, tweaked bumpers to keep it fresh, and the same trim options of SE, SE L and Monte Carlo.

LED headlights are standard and wheels range from 16-18″ with stuff like AEB, Traffic Sign, Lane Keep and hand-on nannies present, with more sophisticated stuff like powered tailgate and adaptive lane keep on the options list. Engine options are the same as the Kamiq.

No word on pricing for the facelifted Skodas yet, but expect an increase when they go on sale.