Skoda Superb iV Hatch gets NEW 268bhp Plug-in hybrid powertrain

The Skoda Superb Hatch gets a new plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering a combined 268bhp, making it the most powerful Superb ever.

As car makers realise that, despite government legislative bullying, car buyers are not inclined to leap like lemmings into EVs, they’re starting to deliver more cars that buyers might actually want. And that means an ICE-based powertrain, be it PHEV, REV and even diesel.

Having already delivered a PHEV offering in the Superb back in 2019, the Octavia in 2020 and the Kodiaq in 2024, Skoda has decided that an improved PHEV powertrain for the Superb Hatch should resonate with buyers, so the Superb iV Hatch arrives promising improved economy and performance and the assertion it’s the most powerful Superb offering to date.

The new PHEV powertrain for the superb uses a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine and an electric motor for a combined 268bhp, with the electric motor powered by a 25.7kWh battery and good for 0-62mph in 7.1 seconds.

Skoda has also uprated the brakes with larger 310mm ventilated discs with additional cooling to deal with the extra power.

Skoda hasn’t been forthcoming on EV range for the new powertrain, but something over 80 miles seems likely, and recharging the battery on the go won’t take long with 50kW DC charging.

No prices yet for the new Skoda Superb iV Hatch.