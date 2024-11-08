Suzuki Vitara Hybrid gets a bit of a FACELIFT for 2025

The Suzuki Vitara Hybrid gets a bit of a makeover for 2025 with cosmetic tweaks, new model range and a choice of mild hybrid and full hybrid powertrains.

We’ve already had Suzuki Vitara news this week with the arrival of the electric Suzuki e Vitara, and now it’s time for a bit more Suzuki news with a bit of a facelift for the original Hybrid Vitara. Which, name apart, is actually pretty much unrelated to the new version.

It feels like Suzuki is mildly updating the current Vitara – which has been with us since 2014 – to keep it selling before it gets dropped in favour of the new e Vitara in the coming years, rather than delivering a proper new hybrid.

Cosmetic tweaks are the usual facelift fodder, with a new front grille and bumper, new 17.0″ alloy wheels and a couple of new colour options, with the interior getting a 9.0″ infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and camera to monitor driver drowsiness.

Safety nannies get a bit of a boost too with stuff like Lane Keep Assist, eCall and dual sensor brake assistance – which offer better accident mitigation – added.

The Vitara also gets an updated trim nomenclature – in line with more recent Suzuki models – with Motion and Ultra trim, with entry-level Motion models getting the aforementioned 9.0″ infotainment, wireless smartphone mirroring, Keyless, LED headlights, adaptive cruise and rear parking sensors. Ultra trim adds polished 17.0″ alloys, panoramic roof, front parking sensors and electric door mirrors.

The two engine options are a 1.4-litre Mild Hybrid with 127bhp and six-speed manual ‘box and a 1.5-litre full hybrid with 113bhp and optional AllGrip 4WD system.

Prices for the Vitara Motion start at £26,949 for the Mild Hybrid and £28,699 for the Full Hybrid, with prices for the Vitara Ultra starting at £28,649 for the Mild Hybrid, £30,399 for the Full Hybrid and an extra £1,800 for 4WD.