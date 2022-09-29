The Lamborghini Urus S is the REAL new Urus

The Lamborghini Urus S arrives as an updated version of the Urus to sit alongside its new Performante hardcore sibling.

Just in case you thought the new Lamborghini Urus Performante was the replacement for the original Urus, it’s not. But this is – the new Lamborghini Urus S.

Looking more subtle than the Performante – well, as subtle as a Lamborghini gets – with new bumpers front and back, matt black skidplate and a big leap in the number of paint and alloy wheel offerings.

But despite the new Urus S being the new entry-level model, it still gets the same powertrain as its hardcore Performante sibling so it now boasts 657bhp to hustle to 62mph in 3.5 seconds. That’s slower than the Performante but marginally quicker than the outgoing Urus.

Just like the outgoing Urus – but unlike the Performante – the Urus S gets adaptive air suspension as well as Strada, Sport and Ego driving modes as well as the off-road modes which will probably never be used. Inside there are a few minor tweaks too with a new stitching pattern and wider choices of upholstery.

Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini boss, said:

The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility.

Prices for the new Urus S start at 195,538 Euros. Expect a similar price in Pounds Sterling.