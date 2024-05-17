The Morgan Midsummer – a GORGEOUS Pininfarina-designed Morgan Barchetta

The Morgan Midsummer arrives as a glorious limited-run Barchetta based on the Plus Six and designed by Pininfarina.

You wouldn’t necessarily think of Morgan and Pininfarina as a perfect partnership, especially with the Italian Design House forward thinking and Morgan firmly rooted in the past.

Thankfully, Morgan and Pininfarina think differently and have partnered to produce this – the Morgan Midsummer. And it looks to be a triumph.

With two centuries of combined experience behind them, the partnership has taken Morgan’s latest CX Platform and created entirely bespoke bodywork and custom interior.

Based on the Morgan Plus Six, the Midsummer comes with BMW’s 3.0-litre six-pot good for 335bhp (we assume the same as the Plus Six) and good for 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds, with power going to the back wheels through an eight-speed ZF Auto.

Despite Pininfarina’s input the Midsummer still looks like a Morgan with its long nose and big wings, but after 250 hours of handcrafting the aluminium body, the Morgan gets aero-influenced surfacing harking back to Pininfarina’s designs from the 1930s.

The rear is extended with light pods chamfered in, the headlights get tweaked and there’s a full-length stainless steel sills and lots of exposed teak around the cabin made from 400 individual layers of hardwood.

Matt Hole, Morgan CTO, said:

Midsummer embodies Morgan’s 21st century coachbuilding philosophy and showcases the talent and capability of our engineering and production teams. To achieve such a striking design has required immense craft skill, blended with industry leading technology, that surpasses that of any previous Morgan.

The Morgan Midsummer is a run of just 50 cars expected to cost around £200k. But it’s irrelevant because they’re all sold.