The new Ford Ranger Raptor REVEALED – and it gets a 284bhp V6 Petrol

The new Ford Ranger Raptor is revealed with added butch and a 284bhp, 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 petrol engine. Goes on sale in the UK this year.

It’s three months since the new Ford Ranger arrived as the Ford half of the project with VW to deliver both a new Ranger and a new Amarok. And now we get the range-topping Ranger – the new Ford Ranger Raptor – and it’ll actually be going on sale in the UK before the bog-standard Ranger.

Of course, the Raptor badge isn’t new to the Ranger range, but in the outgoing generation it was more about posing than performance, with lots of tweaks – cosmetic and otherwise – to make the Raptor look the part, but it had to make do with a 201bhp 2.0-litre diesel. But no more.

The new Ranger Raptor gets a much more appealing 284bhp 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6, complete with active exhaust and 10-speed manual and good for proper off-road fun, although Ford isn’t yet saying exactly how it will perform.

Unsurprisingly, the Raptor also get reworked suspension with more underbody protection, FOX Live Valve dampers, full-time four-wheel drive with an electronic two-speed transfer case, locking diffs front and back and a new anti-lag system for the turbos to keep them spinning even when you back off.

Cosmetic tweaks include a huge grille, big wheel arches and 17″ alloys, with the interior getting sports seats and splashes of orange, with flappy paddles, 12″ infotainment and 12.4″ digital instrument screen

No pries yet for the new Ford Ranger Raptor, but Ford says it will be the first new Ranger model to go on sale in the UK in the summer.

New Ford Ranger Raptor Video