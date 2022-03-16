The Prodrive Hunter – a 600bhp ‘All-Terrain Hypercar’ – pitched at Middle East buyers

The Prodrive Hunter is revealed as a road-legal Dakar off-roader with 600bhp and aimed at Middle East buyers. Costs from £1.5 million.

What if you took a very special Dakar Rally car, threw the Dakar rule book out of the window and made it road legal, what would you end up with? One answer is the Prodrive Hunter, a 600bhp ‘All-Terrain Hypercar’.

The Prodrive Hunter is the road-legal iteration of the Hunter T1+ Dakar off-road racer due to compete in this year’s Dakar Rally, and without the Dakar rule book its 3.5-litre V6 gets boosted from 400bhp to 600bhp, enough, says Prodrive, to hit 62mph in under 4.0 seconds and on to 186mph. Not that you’d want to on its 35” off-road tyres.

In almost all other ways its much the same as the Dakar car, but the Dakar’s sequential ‘box is swapped out for a flappy-paddle ‘box, and new adjustable dampers for greater travel.

Despite its Dakar Rally roots, the interior of the Hunter is civilised, with a proper dash and infotainment, with fixed-back racing seats and six-point harness.

Prodrive boss David Richards said:

There are numerous hypercars on the market, however they all need good roads or even race tracks to show their performance. We identified that in certain parts of the world, particularly the Middle East, there are vast expanses still to be explored that go way beyond the access provided by asphalt roads. Therefore why not create a vehicle that gives the opportunity to explore these regions with performance way beyond that offered by any off-road vehicle before.

Prodrive say prices will start at £1.5 million, and they’re currently touring the Middle East with the first development Hunter to garner interest (and sales).