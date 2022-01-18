The RETURN of the Ford Mondeo – but it’s a China-only Mondeo and not for the UK

The Ford Mondeo may be dead in the UK and Europe, but it’s living on as a new China-only Mondeo saloon due to launch this year.

The demise of the Ford Mondeo – once a mainstay on British roads – has been on the cards for a long time, but last year Ford finally confirmed the Mondeo was heading to the scrapyard in the sky as car buyers eschewed it in favour of Crossovers and SUVs. Sadly.

We did speculate that the Mondeo badge might return in the shape of the Ford Evos for the UK – but that now looks unlikely – but the Mondeo badge is continuing, and it’s still a saloon car, but it’s only for China, a market which still finds a good saloon car appealing.

This new Ford Mondeo – pictured above – still looks like a modern Mondeo should, but it’s infused with the DNA of the aforementioned Evos, with a statement grille, LED light bar linking the running lights, Coupe roofline and taillights inspired by the Mustang.

There are ‘upmarket’ touches too with pop-out door handles and, we’re assuming, a screen-fest interior borrowed from the Evos, and it gets a bit bigger too – including a longer wheelbase for more room in the back.

No news yet on what will power this new Mondeo, but it looks like it’s going to be ICE power, not electric.