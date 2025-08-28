The UINICORN arrives! Ford Puma Gen-E gets the FULL £3,750 EV Grant

The Ford Puma Gen-E is the first car to qualify for the full Electric Car Grant of £3,750, alongside the Ford E-Tourneo Courier.

Last month, the UK government announced the return of an Electric Car Grant (ECG), promising discounts of £1,500 or £3,750 depending on how ‘Green’ the EV in question is.

But with many EV makers already offering huge discounts on new EVs to try and convince potential buyers EV is the way to go, even the £3,750 top-tier grant feels like a drop in the ocean and likely to only really benefit car makers.

Not only that, but the ECG also applies to Fleet buyers – who already get big tax breaks for buying EVs – rather than aimed exclusively at private buyers who currently account for less than a fifth of new EV purchases. It all feels like an ill-thought-out mess.

To add to the mess, every EV announced as qualifying for the ECG so far has been given the entry-level £1,500 grant – even the Renault 5, which is entirely built in France with ‘Green’ energy – but now we get the arrival of the first car to qualify for the £3,750 top tier – the Ford Puma Gen-E.

Lisa Brankin, Ford UK MD, said:

Ford Puma is the best-selling car in the UK and the government grant will help make the all-electric Puma Gen-E even more affordable. Combine this price reduction with lower electric vehicle running costs and Ford’s industry-leading Power Promise (that provides new EV customers with a free electric vehicle home charger and more) and the switch to electric just became a lot more enticing for Britain’s drivers.

Remarkably, Ford has also received the full grant for the Ford E-Tourneo Courier, which has the same UK-built EDU as the Puma, and the expectation is that the new Nissan LEAF will join the Puma with the full grant too.