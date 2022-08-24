This is Land Rover’s £300,000 Range Rover SV V8 LWB

The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition arrives as a run of 17 RRs for guests at Range Rover House at Monterey Car Week. Costs $345,000.

We know that Jaguar is open about trying to reinvent itself as a ‘luxury’ rather than merely a ‘premium’ brand as it heads down the EV route, but Land Rover is doing it more by stealth.

The arrival of the new Range Rover gave Land Rover the opportunity to push prices and ambitions distinctly up, and the starting point is now £100k, with list prices – before options – heading over £180k for the Range Rover SV V8 LWB, pitting the Range Rover directly against the Bentley Bentayga in cost terms.

But that now seems a bit of a bargain as Land Rover reveals a special edition Range Rover for Monterey Car Week – the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition – which is being offered in a run of 17 cars each costing almost £300,000.

Land Rover has taken the regular RR SV V8 LWB and given it a titivation to appeal to the wealthy visitors to the Range Rover House, with a satin bronze paint job, 23″ alloys. duo-tone interior with Liberty Blue front seats with Caraway contrast back seats.

Inside comes with the usually optional Signature Suite, there are gloss white ceramic controls and satin white ceramic finishers, branded treadplates and a pair of Titleist golf clubs in the boot.

It all seems very appealing, although £300k is a lot of money for a Range Rover; we couldn’t get to much more than £200k by throwing lots of options on the configurator for the V8 SV, but if Monterey and Carmel residents and visitors – who aren’t, on the whole, short of a few bob – find it appealing, Land Rover is quids in.

Land Rover says the RR SV V8 Carmel Edition is available exclusively for visitors to the Range Rover House, and Land Rover is promising a chunk of proceeds will go to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.