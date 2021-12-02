THIS is the BMW i7 – BMW’s answer to the Mercedes EQS

BMW releases the first official photos of the electric BMW i7 testing in the snow in Sweden ahead of a debut in 2022.

We’ve already got the electric Mercedes EQS on sale in the UK, and BMW won’t be too far behind with their electric 7 Series – the BMW i7 – due to debut in 2022.

Ahead of that debut, BMW has been busy shaking down the i7 in the snow in Sweden and has released the first photos of the i7 – with camouflage – as a tease of what’s to come.

It would seem, judging by what the camouflage allows, that the huge grilles now dominating BMW’s latest models will be less in evidence in the i7, and the design looks to be very much an evolution of the current 7 Series, rather than any sort of radical departure.

The tests in the snow in Sweden are all about ensuring the electric powertrain works properly even in extremis, and that the i7 has the balance of sportiness and comfort which traditionally sets the 7 Series apart from the Mercedes S-Clas and Audi A8.

For now, BMW is shying away from delivering details on the i7’s electric powertrain, although it does confirm it will use the latest fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology which is already out in the wild in the BMW iX.

In the iX, that means power, currently, of up to 500bhp and a battery pack over 100kWh, although the entry-point for the iX comes with a 70kWh battery and 300bhp. Expect the BMW i7 to follow a similar path, perhaps even with a 600bhp ‘M’ version too.

Expect a tease or three more for the i7 as BMW’s new EV nears its debut.