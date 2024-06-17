This is the last Jaguar F-Type – and the last EVER ICE Jaguar sports car too

The last ever Jaguar F-Type, and the last ever ICE-powered Jaguar Sports car, has been built and heading for the Jaguar Heritage Collection.

We all know that Jaguar is driving headlong into an uncertain future as it eschews its history and goes all-in on electric cars.

Sadly, that means we’ve already seen the end of the road for the XE, XF, and XF Sportbrake with production finished, and now it’s the turn of the last ever ICE sports car to roll off a Jaguar production line.

Arriving in 2013 as a convertible, the Jaguar F-Type is billed as the successor to the E-Type, and the last off the line is an F-Type 5.0 litre V8 Convertible in Giola Green with a black roof and a Tan Windsor leather interior.

To tie in its lineage to the E-Type, the spec of this final F-Type is very similar to the very last E-type – a 5.3 litre V12 final E-type Series III Convertible built in 1974 – which rolled off the floor 50 years ago to the day.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar MD, said:

Today, as we celebrate F-TYPE and our 75-year history of innovative Jaguar sports cars, we are also looking forward to the beginning of a new era. We will reimagine and elevate the Jaguar brand that will be focused on growing client intimacy and engagement, underpinned by our purpose to inspire like no other.

Let’s hope Jaguar’s four-door electric GT hits the mark when it arrives next year, but it not only has to convince buyers it’s a great car, it will have to prove it fits in a class above anything Jaguar has produced before.