This is the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series – a 724bhp track only monster GT

The Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is revealed as a track0only GT with 724bhp, celebrating the 55th anniversary of AMG.

AMG is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year so we can expect a number of celebration models to mark the occasion and empty the pockets of wealthy AMG lovers.

One of the celebration models is this, the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series which turns the dial up to 11 on the AMG GT, although it’s not road legal so you won’t be able to blat to Waitrose in it.

The starting point for the AMG GT Track Series is the already bonkers Black Series, with AMG giving its 4.0-litre V8 a bit of a tickle to deliver 724bhp, making it the most powerful Mercedes customer car to date.

AMG has also dumped the seven-speed DCT in favour of a Hewland six-speed sequential racing ‘box, with adjustable Bilstein dampers and anti-roll bars you can tweak, fitted a set of 18″ alloys with slick rubber covering big steel brakes and a new aero kit – including an adjustable rear wing – to keep the GT stuck to the track.

Inside, as you’d expect, is quite spartan, with a roll-cage, five-point harness, bucket seats and fire extinguisher, although you do get air con.

Mercedes AMG is only making 55 cars, and the price is around £370,000.