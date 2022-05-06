This is the will.i.AMG – a one-off AMG GT with the nose of a G-Class

The will.i.AMG – aka ‘The Flip’ – is revealed as an AMG GT 4-Door with suicide doors and a nose borrowed from the Mercedes G-Class.

One-off models built to customers’ specifications can be a little eclectic, so when we revealed will.i.am was creating a one-off AMG it seemed likely it would turn out to be anything but subtle. And it has.

The will.i.AMG, also known as ‘The Flip’, has now been uncovered, and although it’s based on the AMG GT 4-Door it eschews that moniker by having just two doors.

But the two doors the will.i.AMG has are absolutely enormous suicide doors turning the four-door into a proper ‘Coupe’ in the process.

Perhaps the oddest change is to the front end, where what looks like the nose of the G-Class has been grafted on to give the Coupe a proper bluff front end, complete with a ‘Bear’ logo where the Mercedes badge should be, a logo belonging to an apparel collection called Bear Witness, which also appears on the retro monoblock alloys.

It’s all been bolted together by West Coast Customs, and the car will feature in a six-part documentary to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and will get its public reveal at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami this weekend.

All the activities around the will.i.AMG “will benefit will.i.am’s i.am/Angel Foundation to help build a STEAM-ready talent pool that will lift families and communities out of poverty“. Will said:

I grew up in a ghetto. I grew up with hip hop. I watched legendary hip hop artist rap about Mercedes, so it was always a dream to own a Mercedes. For a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle. Now I’ve reached my goal and pushed even higher by re-imagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model. But I didn’t touch the engine, because AMG really does make the best engines. The story of the founders of AMG truly inspires me and it is energizing to collaborate with like-minded people who also seek continuous improvement.