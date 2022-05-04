Will-i-am ‘Designs’ a one-off Mercedes-AMG Coupe with a Mercedes G-Class nose

The musician will.i.am has collaborated with Mercedes-AMG to create a one-off coupe which looks to have the nose of a Mercedes G-Class.

No one can claim musician will.i.am is a one-trick pony, with his wide range of interests from music to presenting, acting to judging, a fascination with technology and Space and a strong philanthropic streak.

So it should come as no surprise to learn that Mercedes-AMG has collaborated with Will to create a one-off AMG Coupe which, it seems, will be auctioned off to benefit “inner-city school engineering programmes to prepare our youth for a technological tomorrow“.

What exactly the base car for Will’s efforts isn’t clear, but it does seem likely to be the Mercedes-AMG GT with some eclectic changes wrought by the Black-Eyed Peas frontman. We’re also assuming, as Will is an AMG Brand Ambassador for electric cars, it’ll be the hybrid version of the AMG GT

the eclectic changes include suicide doors but, in what seems a total design clash, a nose broadly borrowed from the Mercedes G-Class as well as a set of retro AMG alloys.

It all sounds a bit bonkers, but we’ll find out just what will-i-am’s fevered imagination has conjured up as the will-i-am (or Will.i.AMG) design will be revealed tomorrow, 5 May 2022.