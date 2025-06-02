Toyota Aygo X gets new looks and the CLEANEST Hybrid powertrain on sale without a plug

The Toyota Aygo X – Toyota’s smallest SUV – gets a new look and the hybrid powertrain from the Yaris Hybrid. On sale late 2025.

Despite the death of City cars being long predicted as we’re forced into EVs, Toyota decided that the Aygo would live on despite Citroen and Peugeot deciding they didn’t want to build versions of the Aygo in a new generation.

So, Toyota turned the Aygo into a mini urban SUV with the arrival of the Toyota Aygo X back in 2021, and it’s been quite the success story, selling more than 287,000 since it hit the road in the UK and Europe in 2022.

Now, the Aygo X is getting a bit of a facelift for 2025 with new looks and a new powertrain borrowed from the Yaris Hybrid.

That means a big jump in power as the Aygo’s current 71bhp 1.0-litre three-pot with a manual ‘box is replaced with the Yaris Hybrid’s 1.5-litre 114bhp Hybrid powertrain and e-CTV, cutting 0-62mph time by 4.9 seconds to 10.0 seconds and, despite the additional power, cutting CO2 emisisons to just 86g/km, the lowest emissions of any car without a plug currently on sale.

Fitting the Yaris Hybrid’s powertrain has meant extending the bonnet of the Aygo, which means a new bonnet, grille and wings delivering a more aggressive stance and new 17″ and 18″ alloys, with the interior getting a redesigned centre console, driver display and electric folding mirrors.

There’s also a new GR Sport trim for added ‘sportiness’, which gets a unique grille, GR Sport 18″ alloys, GR seats and recalibrated steering, shocks and dampers and a new Mustard paint option with black bonnet.

The new Toyota Ago X will go on sale later in 2025, and you can expect a bit of a jump in price with prices likely to start from around £20K.