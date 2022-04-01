Toyota GR Corolla OFFICIALLY revealed – it looks a cracker, but you can’t have one in the UK

The Toyota GR Corolla is officially revealed as an AWD hot hatch, with 296bhp and suitably butch looks. But it’s not for the UK.

Toyota has managed to shake off its ‘boring cars’ tag successfully in recent years with some very good offerings, not least the bonkers, and very appealing, GR Yaris.

So when Toyota revealed they were plotting a GR Corolla, it seemed a no-brainer that it would offer UK and European buyers an appealing alternative to cars like the VW Golf R and Honda Civic Type R.

But, for reasons known only to Toyota, the new Toyota GR Corolla – now officially revealed – is aimed at the US market with no plans to offer it this side of the Pond. Which seems odd.

What you’ll be missing out on is a hot hatch from Toyota of a more practical size than the GR Yaris, boasting 296bhp from its 1.5-litre three-pot engine and (although Toyota isn’t saying yet) able to get to 62mph in around 5.0 seconds, with power going to all four wheels through a six-speed manual with IMT.

Sitting on Toyota’s GA-C Platform, the GR Corolla gets added weld points and structural adhesive to make it stiffer, some aluminium panels, flat underfloor, 18″ alloys and big brakes.

It looks the part too, with black trim, big air intakes on the bonnet and flanks, big wheel arches and a big wing at the back, and an interior with GR Steering wheel, GR seats, aluminium pedals and, on the Circuit Edition, suede seats too.

Time to start petitioning Toyota to bring the GR Corolla to the UK?