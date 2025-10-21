Toyota Land Cruiser FJ REVEALED as a Land Rover Defender 90-sized butch off-roader

Toyota extends its Land Cruiser offerings with the reveal of the Land Cruiser FJ, a Land Rover Defender 90-sized off-roader.

Ahead of a proper debut at the Tokyo Motor Show, Toyota has revealed a new ‘mini’ Land Cruiser – the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ – with the same family looks as the Land Cruiser 250 we get in the UK , but in a smaller and more butch package.

That means the same angular wheel arches, some very butch cladding, upright windscreen, roof rails and he choice of two different front ends, including a round headlight version harking back to previous generations of Land Cruiser.

Out the back, things are a bit different to the full-sized Land Cruiser with a big darkened glass tailgate and externally-mounted spare wheel and removable corner bumpers for easier customisation and repair.

Inside is suitably rugged with hard-wearing materials, digital instruments, big central infotainment and big grab handles.

Under the bonnet, there’s a 2.7-litre petrol engine good for 161bhp with a six-speed auto ‘box and part-time Four Wheel Drive promising the same excellent off-road ability its big brother is renowned for.

Toyota says:

With the addition of the new Land Cruiser FJ*2 to the series, Toyota will provide new value in the form of “Freedom & Joy” that comes from enjoying the Land Cruiser in your own way?while retaining the reliability, durability, and off-road performance that support people’s lifestyles.

The ‘FJ’ looks like a properly appealing ‘compact off-roader – much the same size as the Land Rover Defender 90 – but, for now, Toyota has no plans to launch it in the UK and Europe.