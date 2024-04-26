New Toyota Land Cruiser goes on sale in the UK – Costs from £74,995

The new Toyota Land Cruiser goes on sale with a choice of two models – Invincible and First Edition – a single powertrain and prices from £74,995.

A new Toyota Land Cruiser is not an everyday happening, so the reveal of a new Land Cruiser last year was a big deal for Toyota.

Keen to keep the Land Cruiser’s reputation as the SUV to trust if you really need it to work hard, but bringing new tech to the party, was the challenge, and Toyota looks to have achieved that with a Land Cruiser which still looks like a Land Cruiser should and does everything better.

Proper ‘Tonka Toy’ looks are present and correct, a new GA-F Platform, disconnecting roll bars and short overhangs promise better performance both on and off-road.

The single powertrain option, a new 2.8 diesel with 201bhp, underscores its workhorse vibe and comes with an eight-speed auto ‘box with a 3500kg towing capacity. An electrified powertrain with a diesel engine and 48v mild hybrid tech is going to arrive in 2025.

Now the new Land Cruiser goes on sale in the UK – although Toyota cautions 2024 allocations for the UK will sell out almost immediately – with two models on offer – Invincible and a limited-run First Edition model.

Both models come with seven seats with black leather upholstery, Air Con with front and rear controls, Toyota Smart Connect+ with 12.3″ touchscreen, HUD, digital driver display, JBL Sound, Panoramic View Monitor, roof rails, 20″ black alloys and sunroof.

Under the skin, there’s Multi-Terrain Select System which controls the terrain settings automatically, Stabiliser Disconnect which disengages the front ant0roll bar to help keep front-wheel contact on rocky surfaces, and electric power steering.

The First Edition model references the Land Cruiser 40 of the 1960s with round headlights, bi-tone paint, ‘First Edition’ badging, 18″ black alloys and titivated interior.

On sale now, the 2024 Toyota Invincible costs £74,995 and the First Edition £79,995.