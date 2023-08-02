New Toyota Land Cruiser gets retro looks and modern tech

The new Toyota Land Cruiser is revealed with retro looks modern underpinnings, new tech and a new 2.8-litre diesel engine.

If you want an unbreakable off-roader, you’ll probably choose the Toyota Land Cruiser. And now there’s a new one.

Revealed overnight, the new Land Cruiser comes with retro ‘Tonka Toy’ looks, a flat front end, angular surfacing, plenty of body cladding to underline its abilities and easily removable body parts in case you smash something green laning or jungle taming.

Toyota says the new Land Cruiser “focuses on its traditional strengths of quality, durability, and reliability to tackle the toughest condition”, and despite its clearly retro looks, it sits on a new platform promising better performance both on and off-road.

Underpinning the Land Cruiser is a body-on-frame construction on the GA-F Platform and a disconnecting front anti-roll bar and short overhangs to improve performance off-road.

At launch later this year there will be just a single engine option, with a new 2.8-litre diesel producing 201bhp and driving through an eight-speed auto ‘box with towing capacity of 3500kg. Toyota is promising an electrified powertrain with diesel engine and 48v mild hybrid tech by 2025.

Inside, the new Land Cruiser will come with either a five-seat or seven-seat layout and updated tech including a big central infotainment but with actual buttons too for gloved-hand easy access.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser will go on sale later this year.