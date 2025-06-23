Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid 48V REVEALED – the new default Land Cruiser Powertrain

Toyota has revealed the new Land Cruiser Hybrid 48V, a mild hybrid take on the current Land Cruiser’s 2.8-litre diesel, which will be the only powertrain option.

It’s only been a bit over a year since the new Toyota Land Cruiser went on sale in the UK, with retro looks but still promising to be the unbreakable workhorse trusted by adventurers and emergency workers across the globe, with Toyota promising better performance both on and off road.

Predictably, the only engine option on offer was a new 2.8-litre diesel producing 201bhp and 326lb/ft of torque driving all four wheels through an eight-speed auto-box; a robust and workhorse powertrain able to keep going whatever you throw at it, with no ‘nobody wants a diesel anymore’ angst persuading Toyota to offer something more modern and electrified.

Now, the Land Cruiser is going down the electrified route after all, but in the simplest of ways which detracts not one dot from its abilities, with the new Land Cruiser Hybrid 48V.

The new Hybrid 48V setup adds a 48V motor-generator and a small battery to the Land Cruiser’s 2.8-litre diesel, with the motor-generator fitted high up so it doesn’t affect wade depth, and the battery waterproofed.

You’re not going to be driving anywhere on EV power, but the 48V setup means a smoother and more responsive start/stop system and a smidge of additional low-end grunt, as well as an additional 16bhp and 48lb/ft at startup.

The new 48V mild hybrid replaces the current 2.8-litre diesel as the only engine option available in the UK. No prices from Toyota yet, but they may nudge up on the current Land Cruiser’s starting price of £77,845.