Toyota RAV4 gets a bit of a TECH upgrade

The Toyota RAV4 is getting a bit of a technology upgrade for the 2023 model year with new infotainment and safety upgrades.

The Toyota RAV4 has long been a stalwart of the Toyota range, offering Toyota goodness in a well-built SUV appealing to families, as it morphed from the original, slightly quirky RAV4 into the more mainstream, and sensible, offering it is today.

But in a car world where technology seems to change by the day, Toyota has decided it’s time for an upgrade of the RAV4, including the RAV4 PHEV which comes with an excellent EV range.

The RAV4 will now come with Toyota’s latest multimedia system with 10.5″ infotainment screen, including Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, ‘Hey Toyota’ voice control and linked to the Toyota App to keep track of information. There’s also an option to add embedded Nav and four-year OTA updates with extra connectivity.

The digital instruments on the RAV4 grow to a 12.3″ display with a choice of four modes – Casual, Smart, Sport and Tough – and three layouts for lots of personalisation.

Also on offer is an upgraded Toyota Safety Sense which now includes intersection support for pre-collision, emergency steering assist and bike and parked vehicle recognition and a new Platinum White Pearl paint job offering.

Production of the RAV4 with these tech updates starts in Q3.