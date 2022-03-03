UK Car of the Year: Category wins for BMW, Fiat, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Porsche, Skoda and Toyota

The category winners in the 2022 UK Car of the Year include BMW, Fiat, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Porsche, Skoda and Toyota models.

We’ve just had the winner of the European Car of the Year announced as the Kia EV6 – from a shortlist of seven cars with only one ICE model in contention – and now we get the category winners for the 2022 UK Car of the Year.

Unlike the European COTY contenders, the UK COTY line-up of category winners isn’t an almost exclusive EV Fest – although EVs are a big chunk of the winners – and is more representative of what buyers will actually shell out for than the European COTY.

Winners include models from BMW, Fiat, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Porsche, Skoda and Toyota, with double wins for Hyundai and Skoda.

Hyundai grabbed its two gongs for the Ioniq 5 as the Best Family Car, and Best Performance Car for the i20N, with Skoda grabbing its two gongs for the Skoda Fabia as Best Supermini and Skoda Enyaq as the Best Medium Crossover.

Best City car went to the Fiat 500-e, Best Small Hatch to the Kia Ceed, Best Estate to the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, Best Small Crossover to the Toyota Yaris Cross, Best Large Crossover to the BMW iX, and Best Luxury to the Porsche Taycan.

All category winners are now lined up to take the 2022 UK Car of the Year gong when the final result is announced on 8 March.