UK car production UP by 21.0% in January 2024

UK car production rose by 21.0 per cent in January 2024 – the best January performance since 2021 – according to the SMMT.

We’ve got used to UK car manufacturing recovering as the world gets to terms with the fallout from Covid and War, with supply chains improving so car makers can churn out cars on time.

Now, the figures are in for UK car production for January 2024, and the rise in car production continues, with a rise for the fifth month in succession.

Volume in January grew to 82,997 units – a rise of 21% on January 2023 – with the bulk of production, as is normal, for export at 62,938 (75.8%) – a rise of 11.6% – with cars built for the domestic market growing to 7,863, a rise of 64.5%

The EU continues to be the biggest market for UK car production accounting for 53.2% of all exports, followed by the USA (15%) and China (10.5%).

Production of electrified cars also rose by 4.5% to 29,590 units, accounting for 35.7% of production, although bear in mind that’s not just BEVs, but PHEVs and Hybrids too.

Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO, said:

A positive start to the year for UK car production bodes well for the industry and the many thousands of livelihoods on which it depends. There can be no room for complacency, however, given economic headwinds and geopolitical tensions. There must be a relentless commitment to competitiveness, building on the significant recent investments into the sector.