UK car production UP in May by 26.9%

UK car production rose in May 2023 – the fourth rise in a row – to 79,046, the highest production since pre-Covid May 2019.

In a clear sign that parts shortages which have hampered car production in the UK, thanks to a combination of Covid and war, are easing, UK car production has been on the rise for the last three months, and May’s figures have the same story, making it four consecutive rises in a row.

UK car production in May rose by a significant 26.9 per cent to 79,046 – the highest total since pre-Covid 2019 – with significant rises in cars built for UK customers (45.4 per cent) and for export (22.9 per cent), with exports to the EU accounting for over half of all exports (56 per cent).

Unsurprisingly, it was Hybrid, PHEV and BEVs showing the biggest rise and accounting for 35 per cent of all cars built in May.

Mike Hawes, SMMT boss, said:

Another month of growth for UK car production is good news and a sign that, despite challenging economic conditions, the industry’s foundations are strong. But with weak GDP growth, high inflation and rising interest rates, it’s crucial that UK car factories stay globally competitive. All political parties must recognise the strategic importance of this sector and back our call for an industrial strategy that supports local production, assures export market access and attracts further investment to safeguard our future.