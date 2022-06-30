UK car production UP in May for the first time since June 2021

New car production in the UK rose in May 2022 for the first time since June 2021, with the manufacture of BEVs up over 100 per cent.

We’ve rather got used to endless falls in UK car production as Covid and supply chain issues play havoc with the best-laid plans of car makers, stymying production and frustrating buyers.

But now, for the first time since June 2021, car production in the UK actually rose by 13.3 per cent in May although, to give some perspective, that’s still 46.3 per cent below the figure for pre-Covid May 2019. So, quite a way to go to get back to normality, if we ever do.

Production in the UK increased both for cars built for the home market and those for export – up by 8.9 per cent and 39.5 per cent respectively – with 60 per cent of the cars built for export heading for the EU.

Unsurprisingly, as car makers prioritise production in the face of part shortages, Battery Electric Car production increased by a whopping 108.3 per cent over the same month in 2021, and 22.6 per cent of all car production AFVs.

Mike Hawes, SMMT boss, said:

May’s return to growth for UK car output is hugely welcome after 10 months of decline, indicating the sector’s fundamental resilience. Any recovery, however, will be gradual as supply chain deliveries remain erratic, business costs volatile and geopolitical instability still very real.