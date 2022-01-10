Vauxhall, Citroen and Peugeot MPVs going EV only – prices lowered to ease the pain a bit

Vauxhall, Citroen and Peugeot – Stellantis businesses all – announce the end of ICE-powered versions of their individual MPVs in Europe.

It may be 2030 before we’re all forced to buy EVs if we want a new car, but the way things are going it’s going to be difficult to get an ICE car long before that, with existing models going EV and new ICE models getting thinner and thinner on the ground, not to mention the demonisation of diesel making it already less popular than EVs.

With eight years to go before the ICE ban, Stellantis – well, Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall – has decided it’s not going to offer ICE versions of its MPVs any more, and henceforth (more or less) it’ll be ICE only.

To smooth the way for buyers, to an extent, to move from a sensible diesel-powered MPV to an EV, prices have been adjusted downward, although still a chunk more than ICE versions cost.

In the Vauxhall camp, the Combo-e Life now starts from £29,610 (£6k more than an ICE version) and the Vivaro-e Life from £30,295, with the Citroen e-Berlingo now from £29,495 and the e-Spacetourer from £30,295. Expect similar cuts for the Peugeot versions and, when they get round to it, the Fiat takes on the same too.

So, from now on in the UK, it’s Hobson’s choice of powertrain for Stellantis MPVs – have an EV or shop elsewhere.