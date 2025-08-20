Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo Concept is a BONKERS look at the next-gen Corsa

The Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo Concept is a sneak peek at the next-gen Corsa, complete with an 800bhp EV powertrain.

The Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo Concept is revealed as Vauxhall joins the behemoth that is Gran Turismo, but the GSE Vision isn’t just about gaming, but a first look at where the next-gen Corsa is heading and proclaiming the performance GSE badged will deliver more than just a warm EV.

The Corsa GSE Vision is a completely OTT take on the next Corsa, sporting huge wings front and back, a ‘Vizor’ nose with new light signature, huge air intake and bonnet vent, triangular roof-mounted wing and massive rear diffuser, clean glazed back end with light bar, with a silver base paint job, yellow aero bits and black wheelarches at the front. It certainly makes a statement.

Inside, it’s all very concept-y, with a yoke steering wheel, back-lit fabrics displaying warnings, HUD, no big screens, and suspended lightweight driver’s seat.

Aside from the bonkers looks, the Corsa GSE Vision is all about performance, but performance any future Corsa GSE is unlikely to offer, with a pair of 400bhp electric motors powering all four wheels with a total of 590lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 2.0 seconds and on to 199mph.

Power for he motors comes from a chunky 82kWh battery, despite which Vauxhall claims a low weight of just 1,170kg. Which, with the 82kWh battery likely to weigh in at half that, seems almost unbelievable.

The Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo Concept will be on display at the Munich Motor Show in September, and playable on Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation from this autumn.