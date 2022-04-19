Vauxhall giving a year’s FREE Roadside Assistance with every dealer service

In an effort to keep owners in the dealer network for service and repair, Vauxhall is giving a year’s free roadside assistance with every car service.

Owners of older cars tend to use independent car service specialists rather than a main dealer for service and repair, as labour costs at independents are usually significantly lower than main dealers so there’s a cost saving.

Not only that, with all of us having to tighten our belts amid rising inflation and mad fuel costs, even owners of much newer cars are seeking out independents for routine work, especially as, if done with OEM parts, warranties stay intact.

So car makers are fighting back by offering added benefits for owners to keep them in the main dealer network, perhaps the best of which is the Toyota and Lexus deal adding a year’s additional warranty with every service on a Toyota or Lexus for cars up to 10 years old with their ‘Toyota Relax‘ offering.

Now it’s Vauxhgall’s turn to add benefits for owners using the Vauxhall Network for servicing by offering a year’s free Roadside Assistance with every service as part of their ‘Here for You’ offering.

It’s a way away from Toyota’s ‘we’ll fix it for the next year for free‘ offering, but at least if you do break down in your Vauxhall the RAC will tow you to a dealer to fix things. But if you’re out of warranty you’ll be paying.

Vauxhall’s Richard Hughes said:

With ‘Here For You’, Vauxhall is placing all of its added value services under a single promise that’s guaranteed for owners with every service at their local retailer. Importantly, the ‘Here For You’ promise doesn’t end with the service, as our 12-month Roadside Assistance plan ensures that if help is needed, it is only a phone call away.