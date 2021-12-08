Volkswagen give us the first look at the new Amarok Pick-up – a Ford Ranger in VW clothes

The new Ford Amarok Pick-up, effectively a new Ford Ranger in VW clothes, is previewed in sketches ahead of a debut in 2022.

It’s only a couple of weeks since the new Ford Ranger Pick-up was revealed – the first new Ranger in a decade – and the new Ranger is set to arrive with a different set of clothes as the new VW Amarok Pick-up next year, so VW has decided it’s time to get it front and centre too with a couple of images of what to expect.

It’s clear from the images that the new Amarok is a Ranger with a few VW titivations, but VW are keen to point out it’s a true VW. VW’s CV Head of Design, Albert-Johann Kirzinger, said:

The striking front, and above all the defining X design clearly distinguish the new Amarok and emphasise its claim to be leading the way. We’ve given the strength and power of the new Amarok an unambiguous expression – with clear Volkswagen DNA, inside and out.

Beyond the VW front end and wheelarches, and VW interior titivations, what sits underneath the Amarok is going to be much the same as the Ranger.

That probably includes the same range of engines – including a 3.0-litre V6 diesel and single and bi-turbo versions of a 2.0-litre diesel – manual gearboxes on the 2.0-litre models and a 10-speed auto on the 3.0-litre diesel which will also come with permanent four-wheel drive.

The Amarok will also be wide enough to take a full-size pallet, digital instruments, up to 12″ infotainment and more upmarket materials.

Despite this ‘reveal’ of the new Amarok, it’s likely to be the end of 2022 before it goes on sale.