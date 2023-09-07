Volkswagen Golf Black Edition adds to VW’s UK Golf range

The Volkswagen Golf Black Edition arrives as a new model in VW’s Golf range, sitting between the R-Line and GTE models. Costs from £31,985.

You might be forgiven for thinking that all VW cares about is promoting its range of EVs, but EVs don’t pay the bills – ICE cars do.

So Volkswagen has decided it’s time to extend the Golf offerings in the UK with a new core model added to the range – the VW Golf Black Edition – which sits between the Golf R-Line and Golf GTE.

VW is keen you know that the added spec the Black Edition adds to that in the R-Line is worth £2,900, but prices for the Golf Black Edition are just £1,500 more than the R-Line. So if the titivations float your boat the Black Edition is a good shout.

The added goodies include 18″ black Bergamo alloys – which are exclusive to the Black edition Golf – and a Winter Pack, rear-view camera and Black Style Pack which adds an illuminated strip between the headlights, illuminated door handles, black mirrors and LED Plus headlights. There are also Sports Seats in the front, privacy glass, R-Line bumpers and ambient lighting.

Engine options are VW’s 1.5-litre TSI with a six-speed manual, 1.5-litre eTSI mild hybrid with a seven-speed DSG, and a 2.0-litre TSI with DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Now on sale, the VW Golf Black Edition costs from £31,985, and if you opt for VW’s Finance they’ll chuck in a £2k deposit contribution.