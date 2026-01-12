Volkswagen Golf GTI EDITION 50 will cost AT LEAST £47,995

The Volkswagen Golf GTI EDITION 50, the quickest Golf GTI ever, will cost £47,995 in the UK, and a chunk more with the Performance Package.

This year, 2026, marks 50 years since the original Golf GTI arrived. To celebrate the milestone, VW has built the Golf GTI 50 Edition as the ultimate iteration of the Golf GTI and, with things going the way they are, it’ll probably be one of the last new ICE hot hatches we’re going to see.

Of course, none of this is actually news, because VW revealed it last year when they set a niche Nurburgring record with it. And now it’s about to go on sale in the UK.

Based on the Golf GTGI Clubsport, the ’50’ gets more power – 321bhp and 130lb/ft of torque – good for 62mph in 5.3 seconds with power going to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG.

Beyond the additional power, the Edition 50 gets tweaked adaptive dampers, 15mm lower ride height, revised steering and Nurburgring Driving Mode.

Other tweaks include red seat belts, sports seats with classic check, sports steering wheel, red pedals and red highlighted alloys.

The Edition 50 will only be produced this year, and the starting price is £47,995. But if you want the full monty, you’ll want to add the Performance Package – further lowered suspension, higher spring rates, Bridgestone semi-slicks and Akrapovic exhaust – all of which will push the asking price over £50k.