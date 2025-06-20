Volkswagen Golf GTI EDITION 50 now OFFICIALLY revealed

The 321bhp Volkswagen Golf GTI EDITION 50 is now officially revealed following its record-breaking Nurburgring outing.

Just last week, Volkswagen regaled us with the news it had set a new record at the Nurburgring with the new Volkswagen Golf GTI EDITION 50, a car which hadn’t officially been released, setting a very niche record.

The record set by the Edition 50 Golf was for the fastest front-wheel drive VW around the Nurburgring, and the car was designed to celebrate 50 years of the GTI badge. Even though that’s not until 2026.

Now, VW has officially revealed the Golf Edition 50 to celebrate the GTI’s Golden Anniversary, and although it gets a bit of extra power and a few titivations, it seems a bit of a half-hearted effort.

The extra power means the Edition 50 comes with 321bhp and 310lb/ft of torque – a bit more than the Golf GTI Clubsport (a very similar offering) – making it good for 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds and the quickest Golf GTI built to date.

VW has also lowered the Edition 50 by 15mm compared to the regular GTI, with progressive steering and adaptive dampers., ‘GTI 50’ badges dotted around, bits of black and red inside and outBut if you want the full package, you’re going to have to pay extra for the GTI Performance Pack.

The Performance Pack brings a Performance Chassis with higher spring rates, an extra 5mm drop for the suspension, 19-inch Warmenau forged wheels, and R-Performance exhaust system with Titanium rear silencer

‘Anniversary Equipment’, as VW calls it, includes red seat belts, check upholstery, a steering wheel with ‘GTI 50’ logo, (also on the door mirrors and roof spoiler), black roof and mirrors, and side stripe fading from red to black.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, said:

With the fastest and most powerful production model to date, we are celebrating half a century of GTI passion. One thing is for sure: GTI will naturally live on in the future – without any compromises.

VW aims to start delivering the Golf Edition 50 early in 2026 to mark the 50th. No prices yet, but if you opt for the Performance Pack it’ll be getting on for £50k.